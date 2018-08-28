Top playwright Sir David Hare returns to hometown for Hastings LitFest

One of the greatest British post-war playwrights, Sir David Hare is set to return to the town of his birth as Hastings launches its first literary festival.

Sir David, also a renowned screenwriter and director, is patron of the Hastings LitFest, which runs from August 31 to September 2 at venues throughout Hastings and St Leonards.

He’ll be here to talk about writing and why St Leonards, where he was born, and Bexhill, where he was brought up, are still close to his heart. His memoir, The Blue Touch Paper, deals partly with his upbringing in Bexhill in the 1950s.

He says: “Our aim is to provide a space and opportunity for writers to explore their voices, discover their creativity and to find ways in which they can pursue their ability to express themselves in writing.”

Sir David will visit Kino Teatr in St Leonards on September 1 to introduce a special screening of Oscar-winning film The Hours, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, for which he wrote the screenplay.

He will also officially launch the festival at its opening ceremony, at the Opus Theatre on August 31. During the event, actor Julian Sands will be reading a personal selection of pieces that have particular meaning for him, including work by Sir David.

Hastings LitFest features 30 events and a line-up of authors including Sophie Hannah, who in 2014 with the blessing of Agatha Christie’s family and estate, published a new Hercule Poirot novel The Monogram Murders.

Patrick Gale, author of last year’s BBC drama Man In An Orange Shirt and of novels including The Whole Day Through, and Notes From An Exhibition is also appearing at LitFest on September 1 at the White Rock Hotel. He will havd just launched his latest novel Take Nothing With You.

Find out more and book tickets at www.HastingsLitFest.org.

