Winter stories told at Bodiam Castle this January

Listen to tales of medieval winter at Bodiam Castle tomorrow (Saturday) from 11-3pm.

When Sir Edward Dallingridge built Bodiam Castle, he ensured that it had many good features for family and visitors, so there are 33 fireplaces in the castle, mostly on the eastern side. A winter pastime would be sitting around the fire and listening to stories by candlelight.

Imagine yourself back in the castle at that time on a cold winter’s day. Enjoy the glow from the fire in the grate and, as the light fades, candles placed around the room for light. Join Bodiam Castle’s medieval storytellers as they recreate those winter afternoons and weave their spell. Photo by Sarah Edwards.