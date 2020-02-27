Zog delights children and parents with live stage show at Brighton Dome

Bestselling children’s book Zog was brought to life in a stage show at Brighton Dome this February half term and delighted both children and their parents.

The show, based on the popular book by Julia Donaldson, featured brand new songs and plenty of magical tales.

Billed as being ‘bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever’, the stage show didn’t disappoint.

The story is beautifully brought to life by the small cast and stays true to the much-loved book by Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler. The pair are probably the most popular children’s book duo - with titles such as The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Room on a Broom to their names.

Zog is the keenest dragon in school and is eager to win a gold star, but he’s also the most accident-prone.

Princess Pearl steps in to help him get ready to face his biggest challenge yet, a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great.

The new adaption by Freckle Productions sees the brilliant cast use puppets to help tell the popular story.

The show had something for the whole family, with fun for the children and some adult humour for their parents.

Zog Live on Stage is currently on tour and has a number of dates across the UK throughout the year.

However, closer to home, there is more family fun coming to Brighton Dome in time for the Easter break. Peppa Pig - My first Concert will take place on April 9. Making her big Brighton Dome debut, television superstar Peppa comes to life with the musical story. Featuring a fun and interactive live performance, young children aged 18 months and above, will love seeing their favourite animated characters singing and dancing together on stage.

