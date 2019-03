Bargain hunters get set for a rumble in the jumble at the 9th Bexhill Scouts Jumble Sale, the Scout Hut, Wainwright road, Bexhill this Saturday (March 23) starting at 12noon.

Refreshments include homemade cakes.

Entrance 50p.

Donations of jumble gratefully accepted.

To arrange a time to either drop off, or for collection call Tracey on 07891762747.