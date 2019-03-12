Battle embroidery display replicates section of iconic Bayeux Tapestry

An important presentation in a fifty year relationship between Battle and St Valery sur Somme, took place at the Battle Memorial Hall on March, 8.

Battle Twinning Association (BTA) Chairman Michael Betts presented a display of memorabilia about the twinning of the two towns to Councillor David Furness, Mayor of Battle and his Deputy, Glenna Favell.

The display will now be permanently on view in the St Valery room of the Hall. Its centrepiece is an embroidery (stitched by local Battle residents and visitors to the town) of a section of the Bayeux Tapestry depicting William’s troops landing at Pevensey. It is one of a pair and part of joint project with French members of the Twinning Association. The French embroidery depicts the soldiers setting off from the French coast, stitched by local people in St Valery. The two sections were brought together for a short while in 2018 in a ceremony in the town hall at St Valery. The remainder of the display is mainly of pictures of events and places which have featured in the Twinning Association’s programme over the many years of the twinning. Accepting the display into the care of Battle Town Council, Cllr Furness emphasised how much the council valued the Twinning Association’s activities and said what a pleasure it was to be at an event that was all about friendship between two European countries.

BTA members enjoy exchange visits with St Valery on alternate years, along with a programme of yearly events. For more details call 01424 772887.