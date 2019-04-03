Bounce down to St Leonards on Sea for Easter Bunny Hop fun at St Michael’s hospice

Bounce on down to St Michael’s Hospice (Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea) for the Easter Bunny Hop this Sunday (April 7) 10-12noon.

Take part in the Easter egg hunt and follow the bunnies around the hospice gardens and collect the carrots, which can be exchanged for a delicious chocolate Easter egg, kindly donated by Morrison’s, Hastings.

Fall into the hidden rabbit hole and discover the bunny’s address for a chance to win a prize, you could also be in with a chance of winning a cuddly bear if you guess his name correctly – and don’t miss out on the fun Easter craft activities.

Entry £3.50 for children includes participation in the Easter egg hunt, craft activities and refreshments.

Entry £1.50 per adult and includes refreshments.

For further information call 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.