Celebrate International Women’s Day in style

Could there be a better way to properly mark International Women’s Day 2018 than with an illuminated bike ride along the seafront?

What should be a wonderfully atmospheric and special event - hosted by Sophie Barton-Hawkins - will start from Hastings Pier on Thursday March 8 at 7pm.

All are welcome on this free fun fancy-dress filled bike ride, but don’t forget those fairy lights which will make the experience even more magical.

The theme is Inspirational And Influential Women Through The Ages. Meet at the pier from 6.30pm to ride at 7pm, with a flat ride along the seafront and through the Old Town. You can contact Sophie for more details on 07717 620163.