Classic cars, games, fun and food at Bodiam show

Senlac Rotary classic car fair at Bodiam
Senlac Rotary classic car fair at Bodiam

Sunday sees all the colour and spectacle of the Senlac Classic Car Show and Country Craft Fair in Bodiam from 10-5pm.

There will be more than 250 classic cars to admire as well as live music and children’s entertainment such as rides, go karts, and bouncy castle.

There will be also a barbecue to tempt everyone and stunning craft to buy as well as beer tent and charity stalls.

All profits go to local charities and also The Yellowmen. Entry costs £5 with children free.

There is still time to register your own car or to request a craft stall - apply by going to www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs and search for Senlac. Further information also available from 07455 944849.