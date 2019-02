Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show is just around the corner and talented people of all ages are invited to enter!

The event will be held at Crowhurst Village Hall on Saturday, March 16.

There are 50 classes.

All are welcome to enter.

Schedules are available to download from the website.

Hard-copies are also available within the village.

The show is open to public from 2pm.

Admission free.

For schedules or more details visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk