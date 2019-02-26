Don’t be late for the Easter Bunny Hop at St Leonards on Sea hospice

Make a date and don’t be late for the Easter Bunny Hop at St Michael’s hospice on Sunday, April 7, 10-12noon.

The annual event is held in memory of Pauline Crouch, a St Michael’s Hospice volunteer who put together the popular children’s events held in the stunning grounds of the hospice, at Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea.

A hospice spokesperson said: “Bounce on down to St Michael’s hospice for the Easter Bunny Hop. Take part in the Easter egg hunt and follow the bunnies around the hospice gardens and collect the carrots, which can be exchanged for a delicious chocolate Easter egg, kindly donated by Morrison’s, Hastings.

“Fall into the hidden rabbit hole and discover the bunny’s address for a chance to win a prize!

“You could also be in with a chance of winning a cuddly bear if you guess his name correctly – and don’t miss out on the fun Easter craft activities!

“We need to raise over £12,000 every day to run the Hospice, please support our vital work.”

The £3.50 entry price for children includes participation in the Easter egg hunt, craft activities and refreshments.

Entry is £1.50 per adult and includes refreshments.

For further information, contact the fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.