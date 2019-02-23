Dust off your thinking cap and get set for Hastings and Rother Rotary quiz

Potential masterminds should dust off their thinking caps and get set for The Rotary Club of Senlac’s quiz night at the Little Common Community Centre, Little Common, on Friday, April 5, 6.30pm.

The quiz, held to raise money for good causes in the local area, is for teams of four people. Tickets cost £7.50 per person and include a ploughman’s supper. A raffle will be held during the course of the evening.

To book call Rob Sheppard on 01424 843772.

The Rotary Club of Senlac draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas. The Club meets on Wednesday evenings normally at the Cooden Beach Hotel, Bexhill. For more information about Rotary contact the Senlac Rotary executive secretary on 01424 272012 or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk