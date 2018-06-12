Fairlight hosts charity open gardens at weekend

The village of Fairlight is opening some of its most beautiful gardens to raise money for charity on Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17 from 10.30-4pm.

The Fairlight Open Gardens event is held on alternate years and this year there are 11 fabulous gardens for visitors to see, plus extra refreshment stops around the village and arts and crafts for sale.

Tickets cost £5 per adult with children free,valid for all gardens on both days. They are available from Fairlight Village Stores & Post Office but can also be purchased at the gardens on the open days. Teas, coffees, cakes and Pimms will be available at some gardens at an extra cost.