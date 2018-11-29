Fantasy and fun filled St Leonards Frost Fair

Saturday December 1 sees St Leonards streets transformed with all the splendid magic of winter when the Frost Fair takes place.

The free popular family event brings together drum and dance troupes, food stalls, circus artists and fantastically dressed characters including Jack Frost, the Snow Queen, Krampus Wild Men and a host of figures from literature, mythology and folklore.

The day starts with the popular Kings Road Christmas Market at 10am, where there are gifts and treasures as well as foody treats to be found and there will be entertainment on the Market Stage from 12 noon, including Border Morris dancing.

There is a Frost Fair Flea Market at the Isabel Blackman Centre, South Street, from 11am - 5pm. The Frost Parade sets off from Christ Church at 1pm, returning to Kings Road. The day culminates in the switching on of Christmas Lights at 5pm. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

read more: Peaky Blinders director at Kino-Teatr for special screening of new TV series Taken Down