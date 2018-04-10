Fashionistas, get set for the M&Co charity fashion show

Fashion retailer M&Co is holding a charity Fashion Show at Little Common Royal British Legion, Meads Avenue, next Monday (April 16), at 2.30pm.

The event is being held to raise funds for The Royal British Legion Women’s Section. A spokesperson said: “M&Co are excited to be hosting an evening of fashion and fundraising at Little Common Royal British Legion.

“The afternoon will begin with an exciting fashion show with highlights from the M&Co Transitional 18 collections. “After the show, attendees can browse their favourite items, try on and make purchases with a ten percent discount voucher which is to be used on the nigh - terms and conditions apply. See in-store for details.”

Tickets cost £3 and are available in advance from M&Co, Devonshire Road, Bexhill. Proceeds will go to The Royal British Legion Women’s Section. Refreshments will be provided.