Free Lego workshops at Priory Meadow, Hastings during half term

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings will be hosting free ‘LEGO® Brick Make and Take’ Workshops during February half term.

Families can stop by the fun-filled LEGO brick building workshops, located inside the shopping centre outside Marks and Spencer, Priory Meadow. February 18-22, between 11-3pm.

Unicorn Lego Brick Model SUS-191202-112921001

Children will be provided with a set of instructions for either a tiger or a unicorn, and build their LEGO brick animal which they can take home.

Leanna Lawson, marketing executive said: “The workshops are free of charge and no booking is required, simply turn up.

“It’s the perfect half term activity to enjoy while shopping at the centre, but please note that the workshops run on a first come, first served basis and are subject to availability.”

For terms and conditions, or more information visit: priorymeadow.com