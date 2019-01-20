Fun fitness challenge events will raise funds for St Michael’s hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is inviting those keen to get fit this February to join their fun fitness challenge events in Hastings and Rother.

A brand new event for 2019, Rough Terrain Run encourages challengers to make their way around an assault course obstacle filled 5km route at Wylands Angling Centre, Battle. Take on the ten outdoor obstacles including a log crawl, parallel steps, double sea saw, tyre run, scrabble nets and more at the event which will be held on Sunday, February 10.

Tickets for the challenge are £20. Children aged ten and over may also take part in the event. Cost £10. Participants will receive a medal at the finish line for their efforts.

If braving the elements is not up your street, how about taking part in Fit Mix. The popular annual event encourages participants to try new fitness classes, hosted by talented local fitness instructors at Helenswood Sports Centre, Hastings, on Saturday, February 16.

A spokesperson said: “Giving their time for free, the instructors give a real flavour of a variety of exercise classes and how they can be added to your current fitness regime, or form the beginning of your fitness journey.

“With 45 minute taster sessions from Piloxing, Clubbercise and Zumba, to HIIT training, Tomboogie and Pound Fit, there is something for everyone!”

Prices start at £5 for one session, £8 for two sessions, £13 for three sessions, and £18 for four or more sessions.

Book Fitness February events at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events, call 01424 456396, or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com