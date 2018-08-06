Fun for all at afternoon charity quiz at Cooden

Local charity Homecall will be holding an Afternoon Summer Quiz at The Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club, Withyham Road, Bexhill on Tuesday, August 21, 1.30pm.

Fun for all and the Quiz Master will be testing your general knowledge with lots of new questions. Prizes for winners (and losers)! A spokesperson said: “Come on your own, with friends, or a team of four. Entry £5, which includes a delicious afternoon tea with homemade cakes.

“Unwanted gifts or donations for the raffle would be greatly appreciated.”

Homecall is a registered charity that offers a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill.

For tickets or further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email: leah.homecall@gmail.com or at: www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill