Fun for kids with Battle’s Big Weekend disco night

Battle’s Big Weekend’s first event is one for all ages to enjoy - a family disco on Battle Recreation Ground on Friday June 22 from 7pm.

With free entry, this evening is packed full of entertainment for kids. Hosted by Alfie Hart​ (Rascals Children’s Entertainment - East Sussex) and backed up by Fran Simpson​ (Wriggles and Giggles Events) your little ones will be drawn into a world of party games, face painting, balloons and music.

Held inside a large marquee complete with a licensed fully stocked bar, barbecue and glo-sticks, this is one for all ages to enjoy - as is the fun dog show next day with registration from 11am, and entry of £1.50 for each class, such as Best Veteran and Waggiest Tail.