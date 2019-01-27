Hastings and Rother schools invited to sign up for the Big Pedal competition, backed by television and radio presenter Angellica Bell

Families in Hastings and Rother are invited to take part in the Big Pedal 2019

This year’s competition is backed by British television and radio presenter and cycling advocate Angellica Bell, who took on the ‘Tour de Celeb’ in 2016 where she found her love for cycling.

British television and radio presenter Angellica Bell backs Sustrans Big Pedal 2019 SUS-190123-135230001

Organised by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, the competition runs Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 5. It encourages young people to travel by bike, foot or scooter for their journey to and from school.

The Big Pedal 2019 is open to individual classes and whole schools and, if more than 15 percent of a school cycle, walk or scoot each day of the challenge, they will be entered into daily prize draws for rewards.

During the ten days, participating primary and secondary schools will compete to make the most journeys by bike, foot or scooter.

Schools unable to take part in the main challenge have the option of a one-day version, which can include cycling, walking and scooting activities during the school day as well as on the journey to school.

Angellica Bell said: “I’m delighted to be supporting this year’s Big Pedal.

“It’s a fantastic way to encourage more children to cycle, walk or scoot – doing wonders for their health and the environment around them.

“I hope as many schools as possible sign up for the challenge and inspire children and families across the UK to get on their feet, scooter of bike for their journey to school.”

For more information on Sustrans Big Pedal 2019 visit: www.bigpedal.org.uk