Hastings cinema listings, Friday, January 31, to Thursday, February 6

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

DOWNTON ABBEY (PG): Sat & Sun 20.00. A lavish cinematic version of Julian Fellowes country house drama.

HOME (U): Fri 20.00. Between 2011 and 2015 UK adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe in a four-year odyssey that saw her travel over 20,000 miles.

BAIT (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00. An amusing look at tourists ruining Cornwall, shot on a 16mm using monochrome Kodak film.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri, Wed 10.30, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sat 12.45, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sun 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 20.15. Mon 12.15, 14.45, 17.15. Tue 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15. Thu 10.15, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30.

Bombshell (15): Fri 10.15, 20.15. Sat 13.00, 20.30. Mon 15.30. Tue 10.30. Wed 20.15. Thu 12.45.

1917 (15): Fri 13.00, 15.15, 17.45. Sat 10.30, 15.15, 17.45. Sun 10.30, 15.40, 18.05. Mon 10.30, 13.00, 18.00, 20.30. Tue 12.45, 15.15, 17.45. Wed 10.00, 13.00, 15.15, 17.45. Thu 13.00, 15.00, 20.15.

Little Women (U): Fri, Wed 12.30. Sun 13.00. Tue 10.15. Thu 10.00, 17.30.

Paw Patrol – Ready Race Rescue (U): Sat, Sun 11.00.

Kinky Boots The Musical (12A): Tue 20.30.

ROH Encore Opera – La Boheme: Mon 19.45.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Sat 14.00, 19.30. Thu 19.30.

Little Women (U): Sun 14.00. Wed 14.00, 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (15): Fri-Wed 14.15, 17.15, 20.15.

Abominable (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Bad Boys For Life (15): Fri 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Sat & Sun 20.30. Mon 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Tue 17.30, 20.30. Wed 14.30, 17.30, 20.30.

Dolittle (PG): Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.00, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 18.00.

Frozen 2 (U): Sat & Sun 12.15.

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Fri-Sun 19.50. Tue 16.00. Wed 20.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri 17.00. Sat & Sun 11.30, 17.00.

Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A): Tue 19.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Tue 12.00.

Little Women (U): Fri 14.00. Mon 14.00, 17.00. Tues 14.30. Wed 14.00, 17.00.

Paw Patrol – Ready, Race, Rescue (U): Sat & Sun 09.45.

Quezon’s Game (12A): Mon 19.00. Quezon’s Game tells the incredible true story of Philippine President Manuel Quezon, who set out to rescue Jewish refugees from Germany and Austria in 1938.

Rhythm Section (15): Fri-Wed 20.45.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri-Wed 14.45, 17.45.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.

Judy Collins and the James Taylor Quartet, review: St Mary in The Castle, Hastings. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.