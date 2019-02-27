Hundreds of local children put their creativity to the test at a free LEGO workshop at Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings.

The ‘LEGO® Brick Make and Take’ event, held on Monday, February 18 was one of a number of free activities held at Priory Meadow during the half-term break. Leanna Lawson, marketing executive for the centre says it was a great success. “More than 800 children came to enjoy our free LEGO Brick Make and Take,” she said. “Children were provided with a set of instructions to make either a tiger or a unicorn, which they then took home.”

Comments from youngsters and parents who attended the event included ‘Really fun workshop, thank you! We loved making the tiger before doing a bit of shopping and then going to see LEGO Movie 2 at the cinema!’

‘My two enjoyed making their LEGO Unicorn’s, especially my little lad who was over the moon! Thank you Priory Meadow!’

‘Loved this little workshop, such a fun activity for my LEGO-head!’

‘We had a great time & they were very helpful staff hoping to see more events like this, my little boy was so excited!’

Leanna added: “Children went home happy with their LEGO brick animal and we received wonderful feedback from delighted parents. At Priory Meadow we frequently provide free family-friendly events for the community and this has been one of the most popular. We hope all the LEGO brick unicorns and tigers are enjoying their new home! Visit the homepage on priorymeadow.com to find out about future events.”

