10 fantastic things to do in 1066 country this week - from Friday March 22

1. Theatre. Dyad Productions presents Orlando at the Stables Theatre, Hastings, on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm. Dyad is a professional theatre company which recently visited with Austen’s Women, and this new radical solo production, based on the novel by Virginia Woolf, is performed by Rebecca Vaughan, written and directed by renowned playwright and director Elton Townend Jones, whose work has been performed in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the US. Tickets £13.50.

2. Tribute. Waterloo – The Best Of ABBA comes to the White Rock Theatre on Friday March 22 from 7.30pm. Tickets £25.50. The show captures the unique ABBA sound and feel with incredible attention to detail by a full live cast and band, with stunning costumes and choreography. The iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony from the opening refrain of Waterloo to the final singalong chorus of I Have A Dream in this two-hour spectacular.

3. Music. Masha Qrella (photo above) will perform at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday March 22 from 7.30pm plus support from Siddy Bennett. Tickets £14. Masha’s first instrumental bands Mina and Contriva had their first international success in the late 1990s with European concert tours - she created the typical Berlin instrumental post-rock sound of the era. Qrella released her first solo album Luck with label Monika Enterprise in 2002. She entered into several artistic collaborations, amongst others, with the artist group Rechenzentrum, touring solo as support to Calexico and Yo La Tengo, and then returned to song writing for her second solo record Unsolved Remained (Morrmusic, 2005). From this album, the American TV series Greys Anatomy licensed two songs and she also toured the USA for the first time. Masha’s fifth album Keys was released in 2016, and she has toured Europe, Japan and Britain.

4. Photography. Check out the new exhibition of work from Zoom Gallery at Warrior Square Station from Sunday March 24 until Friday March 29. This event is showcasing retrospective work from new members Romana Balle, Lucy Crowley, Molly Durman, Paul Praeger, and Maxine Simmonds. Join the photographers for Wine & Waffle on Monday March 25 from 7-9pm.

5. Art. This weekend sees an exhibition of work by local artist Steve Dennis at Blackmarket VIP in George Street. Pizza Box Hero is open from 5.30pm - 9pm on Saturday March 23 and 11am - 6pm on Sunday March 24. Event includes 10 foot barbed wire batman sculpture - original art - handmade jewellery, rum tasting and live music. Free entry.

6. Music. Some tickets are still available for a performance of Vivaldi’s joyous masterwork - Gloria in D at Battle’s Emmanuel Centre on Saturday March 23. Composed around 1715 Gloria in D is Antonio Vivaldi’s most famous choral work although it was lost for 200 years. The fascinating story behind the piece will be revealed during the performance which begins at 7pm. With a choir of around 50 voices the performance will follow a workshop which takes place in the afternoon. The evening is conducted by Kenneth Roberts and will include some other Vivaldi pieces. Soloists are Maria Ivanova, soprano, and Karen Mc Nally, Mezzo. Nigel Hammond will be at the organ. Tickets £7 can be obtained on the door or reserved on 01424 777029 or battlemethodistchurch@btconnect.com. The Emmanuel Centre is located in Harrier Lane, off Marley Lane.

7. Tribute. Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story is at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday March 23 from 7.30pm. Paul Metcalfe brings all the glory from Maggie May, Baby Jane through to big ballads such as Sailing, You’re In My Heart, and Tonight’s The Night as well as favourites from Rod’s days with the Faces and timeless Motown tunes. Tickets £25.

8. Music. Lucy Rose will play a free instore gig at Music’s Not Dead in the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday March 24 from 6pm in support of her new album No Words Left.

9. Musical. 9-5 The Musical: A Chichester University Production (photo above) is at the White Rock Theatre on Tuesday March 26 from 7pm. The smash-hit musical features an award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. The production features a West End professional live band and some of the freshest, glorious voices, dancers and actors on stage from the next generation of musical theatre performers. Under the direction and choreography of Karen Howard and Damien Delaney, with musical direction by Brady Mould. Tickets £16.

10. Music. James Morrison will play live at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday March 26 - see page 53 for details.

