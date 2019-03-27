10 fantastic things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday March 29

1. Film. Join Rye Players in a fun singalong dressed-up screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with supper on Friday March 29 at Rye Community Centre, starting 7.30pm. Tickets £10 available from Adams, High St, Rye. It’s a fundraiser for the group which is busy rehearsing their next show in May. Prize for best costume.

2. Art. Broken Ice by painter Russell Baker is showing at Kino-Teatr gallery in Norman Road from Sunday March 30 to Tuesday April 16. Baker was born in Lancaster in 1958. He graduated from the Slade School of Art and has worked in London, New York & Florence. Icebergs have a sense of the awesome and mysterious, and Baker’s studies convey otherworldliness but at the same time forceful presence. His paintings are informed and inspired by a vast store of photographic, filmic and dream images charting a lifelong fascination with the inky seas and frozen landscapes of the far north.

Flamenco Express SUS-190325-132903001

3. Festival. Ale & Arty is at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday March 29 from 7pm, and on Saturday March 30 from 7pm. Tickets £10 or £16. The beer and live music festival is run by the Rotary Club Of Bexhill which raises more than £12,000 for local charities every year.

4. Music. Emily Barker and Marry Waterson play a free live instore for Music’s Not Dead at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday March 30 from 4.30pm. The gig is to celebrate the release of new album A Window To Other Ways on One Little Indian Records. English folk royalty meets Australian soul in this new collaboration between Waterson and Barker, with an album of fly-on-the-wall observations of the contradictions and disconnections of modern life.

5. Music. The amazing Feast Of Fiddles comes to St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Saturday March 30. This is a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and plenty of fun. Fiddlers Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Chris Leslie (Fairport Convention), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Lindisfarne) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two) add the large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line of guitars, keyboards, sax and accordion – all held together by drummer Dave Mattacks. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £26.50.

6. Music. Tony Blackburn: Sounds Of The 60s at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday March 30 from 7.30pm. An evening hosted by Radio 2’s legendary DJ, Tony Blackburn, with classic hits performed live by the Sounds Of The 60s All Star Band & Singers. Every week, more than a million people tune in to BBCR2 to hear Tony wax lyrical about the biggest stars of the 60s, and he now brings that live to the stage. Tickets £25.

UB40 SUS-190327-100713001

7. Dance. Flamenco Express (photo above) is at The Stables Theatre in Hastings on Saturday March 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50. Flamenco Express delivers another cargo of raw, heartwrenching flamenco – with sizzling soloist La Joaquina, guitar virtuoso Chris Clavo, the custodian of flamenco vocal heritage Antonio el Pola, plus the highly-sought elemental power and grace of Emilio Ochando. Emilio is a phenomenon from the Ballet Nacional de España and Ballet Nacional de Cuba who took London by storm last year.

8. Music. The mightly UB40 is at the White Rock Theatre on Tuesday April 2 from 8pm with their 40th anniversary tour, supported by Birmingham band Kioko. Fans can expect to hear UB40’s greatest hits, including Food For Thought, One In Ten, Kingston Town, (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You, and Red, Red Wine, amongst others. Tickets from £40.50 - £45.50.

9. Music. Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke play for Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday April 2. This is an exciting and compelling duo with a strong following on the blues and roots music scene. Former founder members of the legendary Urban blues outfit So Long Angel, Fran and Mike have spent many years honing their craft and have developed a unique take on roots music and an amazing empathy on stage. They have performed at many major festivals in Europe and the UK including Rotterdam, Cambridge and Shrewsbury. They have shared the bill with artists such as Bob Dylan, Bert Jansch, John Renbourne and Elvis Costello and recently toured as an expanded version of the Spikedrivers. Tickets and info www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

10. Talk. Dean Beadle; Autism And Me is at the White Rock Theatre’s Sussex Studio on Thursday April 4 from 7pm. Dean will give an insight into his life as an autistic. He’ll cover social needs, emotional needs, sensory needs and autistic joy in what will be an insightful, thought-provoking and humorous evening. Tickets £11.