80’s gold and festival faves at new annual music event

This coming week will see the launch of the Music First Festival in Hastings running over the last weekend in May with the aim of attracting thousands of music lovers.

Saturday May 26 will see a Luv80s event in conjunction with More Radio, with a line-up of international 80s icons, and on Sunday May 27 there will be a family day of classic soul, jazz, funk and hip hop, again with a massive line up of favourite acts.

Organiser James Tovey said: “Although this is the first year of this festival we hope to make it an annual affair. We have a trusted history in event promotion that started in 1994 at the Crypt on Robertson Street, we were responsible for the majority of the all night events on Hastings Pier in the 1990’s, and have run successful events all over the country at some of the nations premier music hotspots.”

More information is available on www.musicfirstfestival.co.uk or search social media for musicfirstfest: buy tickets on www.skiddle.com.