A Sunday morning of English classics

Fairlight Hall continues its exciting new collaboration with the Oxford Lieder Festival.

The final concert of the series on Sunday May 13 from 11am will showcase soprano Rowan Pierce and pianist Sholto Kynoch in Fairlight Hall’s recital room.

Rowan has not long left the Royal College of Music, where she was the recipient of the prestigious President’s Award.

This will be a morning of English song, with a delightful array of composers ranging from Roger Quilter to Ivor Gurney to Percy Grainger, interspersed with works by the father of English song, Henry Purcell. Tickets are £10 to include coffee and cake from www.fairlighthall.co.uk.