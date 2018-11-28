Aled Jones heads starry line-up for Rye Christmas concert series

Feel the spirit of Christmas surround you with a special festive concert by Aled Jones in the historic and beautiful St Mary’s church in Rye.

Aled will perform there on Friday December 14 as part of Rye International Jazz Festival’s series of amazing local concerts by household names - the others are award-winning singer songwriter K.T Tunstall on Saturday December 15 and the legendary guitarist Jose Feliciano on Sunday December 16.

There is no chance you won’t lose yourself in Walking In The Air, Aled’s famous hit, sometime over the Christmas period so this is a chance to hear the star who has performed for the Pope and the Royal family, in person and in an intimate atmospheric setting.

Aled has had an extraordinary career over the past three decades. He is the original crossover star having succeeded as a presenter and received an MBE, while releasing over 30 albums, with over 10 million album sales and over 40 silver, gold and platinum discs.

After beginning his career at the age of 12, Aled became one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos, releasing 12 hit albums in four years with the defining moment being his amazing song from the soundtrack of animated film, The Snowman.

Aled will be performing repertoire from his impressive back catalogue, songs from his last solo album release ‘One Voice’ and a selection of seasonal classics. He will be joined by the sixteen piece Fidelity International choir and special guest, mezzo soprano singer Danielle Thomas.

Danielle has enjoyed acclaim both in her hometown of Liverpool and around the nation and is returning to St Mary’s church having joined Aled’s friend and recent duet partner Russell Watson at the festival last year.

To book tickets for Aled Jones, K.T Tunstall or Jose Feliciano visit www.ryejazz.com.

