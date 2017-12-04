An amazing performance in memory of young pianist

On Saturday December 16 at 7pm in St Thomas’s Church Winchelsea, the acclaimed chamber music ensemble L’Octuor de France will perform in the Winchelsea Arts Annual Concert to celebrate the life of its much loved friend, the talented young pianist Tom Harris.

Originally formed in 1979, L’Octuor de France is famed for sensitive and captivating performances of chamber music from the 18th century onward. Illustrating this broad repertoire, the ensemble will be playing the Quintet For Clarinet And Strings by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Schubert’s Octet In F Major.

As close friends of the Harris family, L’Octuor de France will be making this an exceptional celebratory concert in Tom’s memory. Afterwards there will be a reception and dinner in Winchelsea New Hall starting at 8.45pm. Tickets for the concert and the reception meal are available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk and locally at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen or by phoning 01797 223640.