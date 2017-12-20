Award-winning Nashville star on road to Bexhill

Nashville singer songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is coming to the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday March 11.

She is best known for her hits This Kiss, for Faith Hill, and Sand & Water, covered by Elton John in tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales.

From writing hits for other artists to recording her own music, twice Grammy-nominated Beth has truly embraced musical diversity.

A breast cancer survivor, environmental activist, teacher of workshops and lecturer on the magic of creativity, she’s penned numerous hits and written songs for many top artists including Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Bette Midler, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and many more.

Her music has been heard on ER, Dawson’s Creek, Providence, Felicity and in movie soundtracks, including The Prince of Egypt, Message In A Bottle, The Rookie, Where The Heart Is and Practical Magic. Mega-hit This Kiss, sung by Faith Hill , was ASCAP’S 1999 Song Of The Year, garnered a Grammy nomination and Nashville NAMMY’S 1999 Songwriter of the Year.

Beth’s new studio album Heart of Glass will be released on February 9; a powerful collection of songs, produced by Sam Ashworth, the album is sparse and beautifully recorded. The songs, mostly written by Beth alone, include several new compositions, from the haunting Epitaph For Love to the instant classic You’re Still My Valentine, to the infectious Enough For Me, written with Sam. The opening track, Come To Mine, the only other co-written song, was composed with the legendary Graham Gouldman and Kevin Montgomery at Chris Difford’s songwriting retreat in Somerset England.

Tickets £25 frp, 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.