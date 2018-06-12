Beach Boys tribute is pop perfect for summertime

The Story Of The Beach Boys – A Tribute will be presetned at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday June 16 at 7.30pm.

Guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart, this is a show you do not want to miss and is family friendly as well.

You will be amazed how just five performers can reproduce the complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of America’s biggest ever pop group. Come join the fun and ride the wave of adrenaline and nostalgia that will sweep you from surf to sun and from hit to hit. The Beach Boys Band delivers a stunning show of technicolour harmonies. Tickets £21.