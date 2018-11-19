Bexhill church to host four Sunday afternoon concerts

A series of four Sunday afternoon tea concerts will launch at St Barnabas church in Bexhill’s Sea Road this weekend - thanks to the arrival of an Ibach grand piano.

These weekly one-hour performances will commence on Sunday November 25 at 3pm and the inaugural concert will feature cellist Sally Pendlebury with pianist Helen Ridout playing Beethoven and Shostakovich.

Sally is a founder member of the Vellinger Quartet and regularly appears as principal cellist with the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, having recently been principle cellist with Opera North.

The following concert on Sunday December 2 will be a piano recital by Robert Birchall, a tutor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and who has performed throughout the UK, Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East.

On Sunday December 9 there will be a concert of Neapolitan Opera followed by a festive afternoon of angelic music on Sunday December 16 to celebrate Christmas.

Cantelupe Community Association was formed in 2009 in response to threatened over-development in the Cantelupe Road area of Bexhill, and closure of the majestic St Barnabas Church. For some time this Association has been hoping to enable concerts of a high standard to take place in the magnificent interior space of the Grade II listed building, and the arrival of the grand piano now means members are “delighted” that these can now take place.

