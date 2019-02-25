Bexhill gig by Wilko Johnson with support Glenn Tilbrook in support of UK foodbanks charity

Squeeze frontman and co-founder Glenn Tilbrook joins Wilko Johnson on the UK leg of Wilko’s current tour dates which brings them both to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday March 2.

The special guest dates with Wilko run either side of Glenn’s own headline shows including Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday March 23.

At both his solo shows and on the Wilko tour Glenn will be promoting awareness of, and donations for, The Trussell Trust, the charity that supports foodbanks around the UK.

At most venues there will be food drop points and collection boxes, and Glenn will be donating all profits from his merchandise, including an exclusive four track EP, to the organisation.

Glenn said: “It is shameful that in the 21st century there are people that can’t afford to put food on the table. Anyone, from any walk of life, can fall upon dire times, and I hope that by doing this tour it will remind people that there is a very real need. Most of us can do something to help - be it giving some food or a little money – and I hope people coming to the shows are inspired to donate. On September 3 1975, Squeeze opened for Dr Feelgood at St Albans Civic Hall. They were the only band I’d ever seen besides us, who were doing short concise songs and hitting you between the eyes. They blew my mind. I’m so happy to be doing this tour with Wilko and his extremely talented band and am pleased he has accommodated support for The Trussell Trust on this tour.”

Wilko added: “It is good to be on the same bill as Glenn again - we both come from the same milieu and I’m sure that it will be a great show. I’m happy to be supporting the Trussell Trust on this tour and to help raise awareness about the important work that they do.”

Food donated will be collected and distributed to the nearest Trussell Trust foodbank. Tickets £30-£32 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

