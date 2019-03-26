Bloom Britannia sees community come together in exciting new opera for Bexhill and Hastings

It’s opera...but not as we know it. People from all walks of life and across the generations in the towns of Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill are taking part in the development of a brand new opera, inspired by life on the south coast. Intriguingly named Bloom Britannia, this production aims to tell the story of our lives in the here and now; the opera promises to be funny, political and humane.

Barefoot Opera is giving audiences the opportunity to see a 30 minute extract of the opera mid-development: the performance will be followed by a Q&A, so that people can give their feedback. With the full opera planned for 2020, the preview will be performed in the main auditorium of the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday April 28 from 5-6pm. Local people – from age 10-70 years – will be singing alongside professional singers and musicians.

With a team including renowned composer Orlando Gough, librettist Stephen Plaice and leading director Polly Graham, and with Barefoot Opera’s growing reputation for dynamic, exhilarating productions, the audience can expect the unexpected.

With rehearsals and workshops taking place every week in March and April 2019, the project is now in an exciting second year of development, thanks to funding from the likes of Arts Council England, The Foyle Foundation and Sussex Community Foundation. This funding has enabled Barefoot Opera to work with organisations such as Eggtooth, Rhythmix and The Seaview Project, and to form a community choir comprised of a great diversity of people and ages across our communities.

Advance tickets for the preview are available by donation from www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.

