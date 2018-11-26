Christmas groove from Hastings soul singer Sam Calver with a little help from his friends

This should be the biggest Christmas party of the year so don’t miss Sam Calver & Friends at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday December 22.

Hailing from Hastings and poised to make his mark on the music scene, singer songwriter Sam has steadily been building a strong following in his hometown where he performed to almost 20,000 people in 2018.

After a successful year touring around the UK as well as hosting his own music festival, TN32 at The Hub in Bodiam, Sam has opted to do his final show of 2018 in Bexhill, bringing a few friends with him to make the evening a special one. Joining him will be The Do Theys & Incubate: The Eggtooth Project.

The show will be on Saturday December 22 from 6pm and tickets cost £16.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Signing to Island Records in 2017, Sam’s music has won support from the likes of BBC Introducing, and Clash Magazine.

Effortlessly mixing his infectious soulful voice with poignant lyrics and mesmerising melodies, he is definitely one to watch and with recent collaborations with song writing and production giants Red Triangle (James Arthur), After Hours (One Direction), Ed Drewett (Little Mix & Jonas Blue), Cook Classics (Trey Songs, Beyonce), 2019 is set to an amazing year.

Sam will be accompanied by some of the best of the local talents around, and will be playing a selection of his songs along with the classic Christmas set.

