Christmas starts right here with The Christchurch Singers

This Christmas sees the Christchurch Singers once again team up with the Hooe Silver Band to bring uplifting songs and music for the season to Christchurch in Springfield Road, Bexhill.

The concert will be on Sunday December 9 from 6pm.

Starting off with Were You There On That Christmas Night?, the 35-strong choir will sing a joyful programme from Let It Snow!, The Holly And The Ivy, and The Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy, all the way to The Holy City.

Interspersed, Hooe Silver Band will accompany the audience in the singing of O Come All Ye Faithful, Once In Royal David’s City, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night, and Hark The Herald Angels Sing, as well as playing a seasonal offering themselves.

Entrance and admission are both entirely free, with a collection for the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary

MC Barry Turnwell will introduce the Christchurch Singers, under the baton of Pat Reigh, accompanied by Elizabeth Bush , and the Hooe Silver Band, with their conductor Hubert McCallum. This year the concert will be attended by Cllr Abul Azad, Bexhill’s mayor, Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams, and Cllr Jimmy Carroll.

Secretary Chris Cox said: “Please do come early for a seat. Our concerts are very popular; where else could you hear a first class concert and have refreshments for free, and all in a warm and welcoming environment?”

