David Bowie fans will enjoy 50 Years of Bowie at St Mary in the Castle

Absolute Bowie present their exciting stage show 50 Years of Bowie, performed live at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday (March 9).

Featuring the vocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie, with Chris Buratti on guitar, Fabio Cashio on bass, Alex Paollilo on keyboards, Alessandro Ricardi on drums and Fiona Asbury on saxophone.

The band have toured the UK and Europe for the past 10 years performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic (and theatrical!) stage show and look to take things to the highest level with this huge stage show.

Prepare to be taken from A to Z (Absolute Beginners to Ziggy!) with Stations to Station in between.