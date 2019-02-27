Enjoy spirit of Mardi Gras in Hastings with 1066 Jazz Club party

Doc Houlind’s Revival Jazz Band brings the spirit of New Orleans to the 1066 Jazz Club’s Mardi Gras party on Thursday March 7 at the Azur Marina Pavilion.

Hailing from Denmark, the band’s influences include Kid Ory, Louis Armstrong and George Lewis, the jazz greats who visited Europe in the 1950s and inspired the jazz boom.

Trumpet player Soren ‘Doc’ Houlind leads an enthusiastic mix of musicians including Jesper Larsen on clarinet, Lis Kroyer, piano, Ebbe Hansen, banjo, and Brian Turnock on double bass. The band is a veteran of many festivals.

Following on the heels of Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival, this will be an indoor event with an umbrella parade, in a venue with a good dance floor, bar and food available. The theme Mardi Gras is an opportunity to sport carnival costumes of all kinds. All are welcome, whatever you choose to wear. Doors open at 7 pm, music from 7.45 pm. Tickets on the door £10, students with card £5.

