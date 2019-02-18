Experience iconic hits from orginal stars of pop history in concert at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Revel in nostalgia and classic hits from a golden age in pop history at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Friday May 21.

No music fan will want to miss The Animals & Friends, plus The Troggs, Steve Ellis of the Love Affair and Vanity Fare.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets £31.50 are available from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The Animals & Friends features original band members John Steel and Micky Gallagher. With over 20 global top ten hits, The Animals remain a seminal rhythm and blues band which commands great respect. Expect a feast of pure classic tunes including House Of The Rising Sun, We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Baby Let Me Take You Home and more. The Troggs have always been remembered for Wild Thing, but it is just one of their many hits which include With A Girl Like You, and I Can’t Control Myself, while Steve Ellis was know as the singer of Love Affair, and Vanity Fare had a million seller with Hitchin’ A Ride.

