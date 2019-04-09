Fairlight Hall to host young tenor Joshua Owen Mills

The second season of collboration between Fairlight Hall and the Oxford Lieder Festival continues with an amazing performance on Sunday May 5 by tenor Joshua Owen Mills.

He will be performing songs by Beethoven, Fauré, Poulenc and Quilter at the event which begins at 11am. Joshua was a member of the prestigious Opera Studio at the Bayerische Staatsoper, Munich, and is in great demand, becoming widely known for his Mozart roles and concert repertoire.

OLF is the UK’s biggest and most renowned festival of classical song, and the recipient of a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award. Over the course of the year, artistic director and pianist Sholto Kynoch will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight, in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices and glorious music.

Tickets £10 (including coffee and cake) from www.fairlighthall.co.uk.

