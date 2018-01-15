Fundraising at the Carlisle in support of fire fighters

The True Spirit benefit concert is due to take place at The Carlisle Music Venue in Hastings on the weekend of January 27/28.

The event is being organised by Anthony Burdge and singer songwriter Patty Rayfield and developed from a post by Patty on Facebook asking if anyone was putting on a concert in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower.

Promoter Anthony joined in and helped put the charity weekend together with the aim to raise money for the firefighters who had to deal with real life trauma and are in need of rehabilitation and support to help them back into the fire service. He contacted Natasha Mason, regional fundraising team manager for the Fire Fighters Charity, who will be providing the collection buckets for the show.

More than 20 acts will be performing at the Carlisle over the weekend including headline bands In Too Deep, Bad Self, Liquid Chaos, Black River, plus other acts including the Sea Gypsies belly dance troupe.