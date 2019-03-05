Glen Matlock excited to headline Hastings’ Fat Tuesday Festival

Ahead of this week’s gig Glen talks Hastings nostalgia, quiffs and having some fun on Pointless.

It’s been a long time since the heady and riotous days of the Sex Pistols, but it doesn’t seem to have dimmed Glen’s enthusiasm for performing and writing songs one bit. The new single ‘Keep on Pushing’ personifies that and the collaboration of writing with Slim Jim Phantom and Earl Slick. He tells me he got the idea of combining the acoustic guitar sound with the electric cutting through from listening to Bowie’s “Spiders from Mars’, he liked the conflict between the two.

When I talk to him he’s just returned from doing some publicity for Fat Tuesday and has been bumping into people he knows along the way. I ask him why he decided to get involved and he tells me there’s a connection with the area from visiting his Grandad and going to the coast for the day. “A bottle of pop and crisps for me, a couple of Pints of Guinness for my Grandad”. He comes across as an encouraging musical influence to his peers and says he’s keen to see ‘Beans on Toast’ play at the festival.

Inevitably you can’t do an interview with Glen Matlock and not make reference to the Pistols, what do you feel looking back in hindsight I ask, “ I don’t really, I doff the hat to the past but am concerned with living in the present’, although doffing the hat could damage his carefully crafted Quiff he jokes!

So what next after Fat Tuesday, he’s got a tour lined up taking him Sweden, Poland, Montenegro and then on to the US. I can’t resist asking him about his appearance on BBC’s Pointless: ‘It was bit of fun and I met a few people I know in doing it’ he says and that’s very much the ethos it seems.

Glen Matlock headlines Fat Tuesday on March 5.

To find out more about his tour, visit: www.glenmatlock.com/