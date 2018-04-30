Hastings Sinfonia’s live film music performance at Opus

Hastings Sinfonia will next weekend present Saturday Night At The Movies featuring Bond classics as well as other soundtrack favourites.

This evening of live film music will be performed on Saturday May 12 from 7.30pm at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road.

The highlight will be The James Bond Piano Concerto with the composer Simon Proctor at the piano. This concerto has short extracts from every Bond theme to date; this is an organic living piece updated with every new theme as it comes along.

In addition Hastings Sinfonia will be performing music from: The Mission, Schindler’s List, Pirates Of The Caribbean and more.

The Hastings Sinfonia has built a reputation for performing much-loved music alongside exciting new works giving a balanced programme suitable for everyone, also appearing at community events such as Pirates Day and the Mid Summer Fish Fest. The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra consists of local professional and talented amateur musicians, who meet twice a month. The conductor is opera specialist Derek Carden, the leader is local professional violinist and teacher Peter Fields, and the artistic director is local composer Polo Piatti.

Tickets £12 in advance or £15 at the door, children under the age of 16 are free (ticket required) available from: Tourist Information Office, Aquila House, Hastings, TicketSource booking line 0333 666 3366, or www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastingssinfonia.