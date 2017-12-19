How Polo found a home for music in town centre

Polo Piatti is the award-winning British-Argentine composer and concert pianist who has lived in Hastings Old Town for ten years.

He is founder of the Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra, and Hastings International Composers Festival, and his career highlights include being made a member of the Royal Society Of Musicians Of Great Britain. Polo was also “very honoured” to be commissioned to compose a new orchestral piece to mark the Queen’s 90th Birthday.

Originally from Buenos Aires Polo started music lessons at the age of three and became a successful pianist and classical improviser in his youth. He left Argentina to pursue his career and has worked in the UK and abroad as composer, concert pianist, arranger, musical director, conductor and lecturer.

When he moved here in 2007 however Polo realised immediately that he had to create the artistic and creative classical music scene he needed to survive, and he has done just that - he started the Hastings Sinfonia in 2012 which has a reputation for stunning performances of well-known classical music and opera favourites as well as exciting modern melodies, and his Composers Festival goes from strength to strength. He also ran the Classicus salon which gave music lovers the chance to talk directly to artists about their work and it was when he needed to find a new venue for this that his aspirations suddenly fell into place.

2017 has therefore been a busy year for Polo as he took over a major new project in running the Opus Theatre on Cambridge Road and he looks ahead to an exciting and varied programme which will help realise his hopes of providing classical music for everyone.

“Gradually Hastings has grown as an artistic and musical scene but I always encountered problems with finding a venue, and asking why are there not more venues in town? Why don’t we have more venues? Until I found the Opus Theatre, which is His Place church, and a friend suggested it to me. I went there to look - it is absolutely gorgeous! It has the feel of a concert hall, semi-circular like a horseshoe shape, the acoustics are wonderful - unbelievable really, even in the balcony you can hear every whisper - and it seats 700 people.”

The Opus Theatre was launched in July and Polo is thrilled with the response: “I have invited artists from all corners to come and celebrate with us the birth of this new venue.

“This is wonderful, probably the best thing I have done in Hastings. With this venue now I am set to make classical music available to everyone - for instance, children can come to classical concerts for free until they are 18 - and I am attracting unbelievable players to come here. This is the dream.”

Coming up for 2018 is on Saturday February 3 the Swing Street Orchestra, then on Saturday February 17 Phil Thornton in Concert. Thursday March 8 sees an all-day event to celebrate International Women’s Day, and is followed on Saturday March 10 by Chris Beaumont Xylophone Concert.

For more information about events go to www.opustheatre.co.uk.