It must be Suggs...Madness singer tours with King Cnut

That nutty boy and national treasure Suggs from Madness is about to head out on a solo tour of the UK and will be returning to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday February 11.

Due to popular demand in the wake of his first smash hit one man show, My Life Story, Suggs - who spent his formative years in Hastings -is treading the boards again. If the first show he toured was about how on Earth he got there, Suggs: What a King Cnut is about the surprises that awaited him when he did.

And the stories tell it all about his life as frontman for one of Britain’s best loved bands: vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, watching his underpants fall to earth on Bowie’s driveway. Things have gone a tad surreal since the Madness singer was a 12 year old in shorts roaming around the tough streets of North London.

Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘what are you doing here, Sunshine?’ how has Suggs got this far? In this business you can be washed up at any minute, he knows, so how has he managed to get away with it for so long? Fame is a tightrope and Suggs admits he has has fallen off many times. But for all the experiences, he takes solace in the words of Blondie: “The tide is high, but I’m holding on.”

Suggs’ latest tour caps a busy period for Madness, with their notorious annual shindig, the House Of Fun Weekender having taken place at Butlins Minehead, the tour of the Our House musical, and a definitive greatest hits album - Full House: The Very Best Of Madness. Tickets £30 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.