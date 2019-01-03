Jazz star Tina May to bring her trio to Hastings

The first gig of 2019 for Jazz Hastings goes to the Tina May Trio which will perform on Tuesday January 15 at East Hastings Sea Angling Association on The Stade.

Along with Tina there will be Ikki Iles on piano and Arnie Somogyi on double bass.

Tina has been described as “a singer whose voice contains aspects of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Cleo Laine, but the overall effect is pure Tina May... her ability to change rhythm, tone and style many times during a number creates her own very special brand of modern jazz.” She has appeared in concert halls and jazz clubs all over the world and has recorded countless brilliantly reviewed albums. Along the way she has worked with a battalion of great artists, among them Stan Tracey, Johnny Dankworth, Cleo Laine and Scott Hamilton.

Her closest collaboration has perhaps been with pianist Nikki Iles - they have been working together since 1996. Starts 8.30pm.

