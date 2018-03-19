Joyous Americana in much praised new album from trio

Americana supergroup Bennett Wilson Poole will visit Bexhill to launch its new album at Music’s Not Dead on Saturday April 7.

The trio will play a live instore set at the venue in Devonshire Road from 3pm and entry is free.

All three collaborators have had critical acclaim individually. Danny Wilson’s credentials go back to his days in Grand Drive with brother Julian, and his consistent high calibre output with his Champions of the World led them to sweeping the board at the first UK Americana Awards with Album, Artist and Song Of The Year awards richly deserved.

Tony Poole’s Starry Eyed and Laughing were hailed as “the English Byrds” on the back of their two CBS-released albums in the mid-seventies and he has since built an enviable reputation as producer and engineer.

Robin Bennett has been relentlessly turning out timeless songs from his Oxfordshire base in bands from Goldrush to The Dreaming Spires, alongside founding two award winning festivals (Truck and Wood) and lending his multi-instrumental skills to Saint Etienne.

Their self titled album has already been acclaimed as “a pure slab of joyous Americana” on Folk Radio UK and hailed as “an instant classic” by Uncut music guide. The new songs deal with wide-ranging issues and personal truths, from the opener Soon Enough through the biographical tale of Danny’s family in Wilson General Store and the rallying cry of Hate Won’t Win.