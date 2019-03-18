Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman brings new tour to Hastings

Tickets go on sale this week for a summer visit to Hastings by keyboard legend Rick Wakeman.

He brings his new tour to the White Rock Theatre on Sunday July 21 from 7.30pm.

Tickets £28 go on general sale on Wednesday March 20 from 10am.

Rick will perform a one-off show at the White Rock Theatre on the second part of his Piano Odyssey UK tour.

In 2017, professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur Rick made chart history when his Piano Portraits record became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release – a feat he repeated with the release of the follow-up Piano Odyssey last October.

Both albums feature music that has been important to Rick on his own personal musical journey, drawn from contemporary pop and rock, as well as classical repertoire, and including arrangements of David Bowie’s Life On Mars, Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken, the Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby, YES’ Wonderous Stories and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

The accompanying tour was such a sell-out success that Rick decided to perform more Piano Odyssey shows in 2019. The first leg of the tour had 27 dates and visited among others Cambridge, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol, York, Manchester and two London dates. Expect an evening of superb musicianship with a selection of music from both albums plus much more, interspersed with insightful anecdotes and characteristic humour.

