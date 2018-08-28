Live music and great prizes at fundraiser this weekend in Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

On Saturday September 1 the White Rock Theatre in Hastings is holding a second charity music night with proceeds to be split between Hastings Lifeboat and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

Two local bands, Rockin’ Ambassadors and Ricochet, are providing an evening of music suitable for all ages. Rockin’ Ambassadors have been together for four years and play regularly at local bars and restaurants, and performed at this event last year. Ricochet began back in 1991 and have been regulars on the local music scene since then. The event starts at 7.30pm and there will be also be a raffle. Tickets £11 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk, or purchase on the night.

read more: Little Mix Experience in Hastings