Local performance ahead of Edinburgh Festival outing

Local musician, raconteur and artist Mike Hatchard will be performing his one man play prior to taking it to the Edinburgh Festival where he is a regular fixture.

The Cocktail Pianist premiered at the Brighton Festival in 2017 to great acclaim and it is the story of Bernard Halfpen who relates the ups and downs of his career and personal relationships while sitting at the piano at a nondescript hotel. Insightful, poignant and amusing this is a tour de force by a highly respected entertainer and composer.

Advance tickets (£6 to include a ‘mocktail’ in the interval) are available from Cook in Mount Street, Battle, and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green.

Tickets may also be obtained from the venue or reserved online at- battlemethodistchurch@btconnect.com or by calling 01424 777029. Tickets on the door will be £8 as available.

The Emmanuel Centre is on Harrier Lane (off Marley Lane) Battle TN33 0FL. There is free on-site parking and full disabled access.