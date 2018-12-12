Madeleine Peyroux, Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Band and Kamaal Williams join line-up for the Sussex Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019

Newly announced acts join Snarky Puppy, Jamie Cullum and Gladys Knight on the line-up for 3 day festival

US vocalist Madeleine Peyroux, 22-time Grammy-winning Chick Corea and pioneer of the current UK jazz scene Kamaal Williams are the latest acts to be added to the line-up for next summer’s Love Supreme Festival. They join Snarky Puppy, Jamie Cullum andGladys Knight on the bill so far for the 3-day event, which takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex across the weekend of July 5th to 7th.

Kamaal Williams

Madeleine Peyroux will perform in support of her recently released album Anthem, legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea, the fourth most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history, makes his Love Supreme debut with an exclusive UK show from his brand new Spanish Heart Band, a flamenco-charged eight-piece band of Latin rhythm masters, whilst Kamaal Williams (“a key figure on London’s thriving jazz scene” The Times) brings his acclaimed solo project to the festival.

More acts will be announced in due course.

Early Bird tickets are available for a limited time from www.lovesupremefestival.com.