Mamma Mia - here we go again with ABBA singalong in Northiam village hall

Banish any New Year blues with Northiam Conservation Society’s Mamma Mia singalong on Saturday January 19.

Chairman Sarah Giles said the aim was an event appealing to a broad range of village residents. She said: “It seemed ideal, especially as the film is set on a Greek island - and what better way to banish the January, post-Christmas blues than to transform the village hall into a sun-drenched island for the evening, and invite everyone to join us and sing and dance along to the film’s music? Words will be displayed on the screen - dancing and fancy dress are both entirely optional.”

Tickets are selling fast, and Sarah is “particularly pleased that a lot of younger village residents are coming - if it helps them see the Conservation Society as something they might want to get involved with, it can only be good news for the future of the village as a lovely, well-cared for place to live.” Tickets £7.50 for adults, £4 for children, on 01797 252526.

